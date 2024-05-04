Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 0.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

