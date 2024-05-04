Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $43,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

