RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

