RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.17.
About RiceBran Technologies
