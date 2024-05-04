Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $19.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.