Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $19.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.