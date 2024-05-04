Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,517 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.85 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

