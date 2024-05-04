Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,465 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 456,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

