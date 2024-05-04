Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 123,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 74.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

