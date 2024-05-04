Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 99.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 262,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 159,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

