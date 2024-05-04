Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 192,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 68,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

