Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $426,834.96 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00.

HOOD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 9,455,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,204. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

