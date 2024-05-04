Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $83,600.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 9,455,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Further Reading
