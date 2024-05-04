Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $83,600.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 9,455,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

