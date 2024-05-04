Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 over the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

