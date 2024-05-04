Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.6 %
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 over the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Trading Halts Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.