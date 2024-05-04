Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $318.36 million and $1.33 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.11268279 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,979,890.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

