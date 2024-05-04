RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

