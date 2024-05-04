Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 670,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $784.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryerson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

