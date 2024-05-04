Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 22.9 %

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

