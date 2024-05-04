Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $272.10 and last traded at $270.76. Approximately 972,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,552,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

