Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

