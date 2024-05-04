Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

