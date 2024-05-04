Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,104,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

