Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

