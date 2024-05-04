Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 995,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

