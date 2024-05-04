Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

