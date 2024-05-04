Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 81,259 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 1,836,373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 971,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

