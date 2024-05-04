Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 6.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 804,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 860,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Savara Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a current ratio of 15.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Savara by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Savara by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

