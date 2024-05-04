Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $60.63. 2,959,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

