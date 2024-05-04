Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE SEM traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,667. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

