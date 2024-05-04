Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 168 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

LON SNR opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,394.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.20. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($578,601.44). Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

