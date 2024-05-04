ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0 %

NOW traded up $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

