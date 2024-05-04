Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

STTK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 255,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

