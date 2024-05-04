Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of STTK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 255,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.98. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

