Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

