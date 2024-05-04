Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 732 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.