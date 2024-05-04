SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $167.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 481,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

