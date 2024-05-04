Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Skillsoft stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 563,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

