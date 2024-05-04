Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGR.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
