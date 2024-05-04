SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NYSE SM opened at $50.13 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.48%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,075,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

