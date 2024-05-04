Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($51.50) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,740 ($46.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,144.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,528 ($31.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,845.94 ($48.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,261.04%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

