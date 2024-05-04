Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.39 and last traded at $156.46. 804,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,378,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,458 shares of company stock valued at $33,785,640. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.