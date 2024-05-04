SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.00. 23,220,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 53,927,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

