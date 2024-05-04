Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Price Target Raised to $1.10 at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Solitario Resources Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Solitario Resources
Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
