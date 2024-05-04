Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 12.5%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 261,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 190,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

