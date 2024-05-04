Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SAH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,635. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

