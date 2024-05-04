SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 1,213 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 403,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,083. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

