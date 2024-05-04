SouthState Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

