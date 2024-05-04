SouthState Corp Makes New $86,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.63. 1,201,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

