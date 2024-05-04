SouthState Corp Sells 226 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

