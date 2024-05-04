SouthState Corp Sells 535 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $56.80. 513,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,484. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

