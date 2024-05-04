SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.41. 951,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,080. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.