SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Cut by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 14,917,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,739. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.